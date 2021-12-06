A fire erupted at Rancho Cucamonga High School after school hours on Dec. 6, authorities said.
The fire, which was reported at 6:42 p.m., was contained to three classrooms in Building P.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of this fire is under investigation.
The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District, Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, San Bernardino County Fire, and Ontario Fire Department worked to contain the fire.
