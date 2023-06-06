A fire erupted in a vacant structure in Upland in the early morning hours of June 6, according to the Upland Police Department.
The incident took place in the 100 block of N. 6th Avenue, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
A few homes were evacuated, but thanks to the quick work of the San Bernardino County Fire Department and Rancho Cucamonga Fire District, no surrounding properties were damaged.
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.