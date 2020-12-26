A vegetation fire was reported in the Devore area, north of Fontana, on Dec. 26.
The Pitman Fire, which started at about 1 p.m. in Sycamore Flats near Interstate 15, had burned about 45 acres and was 0 percent contained as of 2:30 p.m., according to Twitter posts by the San Bernardino National Forest.
By 6 p.m., the forward rate of spread had been stopped, and containment was 20 percent, the San Bernardino National Forest reported.
Ground and air crews will be working throughout the night to control the fire, with assistance from Cal Fire and the San Bernardino County Fire Department. They were trying to keep the fire south of Lower Lytle Creek Divide Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.