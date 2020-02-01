San Bernardino County Fire Protection District Chief Dan Munsey will attend President Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 4 as the guest of Congressman Pete Aguilar.
Munsey said he sees his attendance as an opportunity to build upon the good working relationships that San Bernardino County has with federal agencies and lawmakers.
"I'm honored to have the opportunity to represent our region and San Bernardino County Fire at the president's State of the Union address," Munsey said. "Our county depends on the relationship we have with our federal partners to ensure the safety of our residents, and I look forward to the chance to reinforce that relationship."
Aguilar said that after a year of devastating wildfires throughout California, Munsey’s attendance at the State of the Union address will serve as a reminder of the continued need for federal resources in the state.
“From dedicating adequate funding for public safety and wildfire prevention, to addressing the housing crisis throughout our state, the federal government has a key role to play in improving the lives of San Bernardino County residents. I’m hopeful that Chief Munsey’s attendance will serve as a reminder of the real people in our community who are affected by the decisions made in Washington. I’m grateful to the chief for taking the time to come to the Capitol and show his support for our community,” Aguilar said.
Munsey was appointed county fire chief in November. He began his career in the fire service in 1995 as a paid-call firefighter. He became a full-time firefighter in 1998, when he was assigned to Lake Arrowhead. He has worked in every division of County Fire, promoting to captain in 2004, battalion chief in 2008, and assistant chief in March 2014.
The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District has about 1,000 employees, covers about 19,000 of the county's 20,105 square miles, and serves more than 60 incorporated municipalities and unincorporated communities within four Regional Service Zones -- Mountain, North Desert, South Desert and Valley -- including the City of Grand Terrace, City of Hesperia, City of Needles, City of San Bernardino, City of Twentynine Palms, City of Upland, Town of Yucca Valley, and unincorporated areas. Additionally, County Fire provides contractual fire protection services to two cities, Adelanto and Fontana, via its independent fire protection district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.