A firefighter has died while fighting the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, according to a news release issued by the USDA Forest Service.
The incident took place on Sept. 17, and the cause is under investigation. The name of the firefighter is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The El Dorado Fire has burned 21,678 acres and is 66 percent contained as of Sept. 18. More than 1,350 firefighters have been battling the fire.
A total of 12 persons have been injured due to the blaze.
Four homes have been destroyed by the fire and two homes have been damaged. In addition, six outbuildings have been destroyed and four outbuildings have been damaged.
More than 26,000 structures have been threatened and 3,467 persons had to be evacuated at various times because of the fire, which was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party on Sept. 5.
