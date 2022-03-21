Firefighters extinguished a fire which burned a tractor trailer and saved 50 head of cattle, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
On March 20 at about 12:19 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported truck fire on the Route 210 Freeway near Campus Avenue in Upland. The trailer, hauling 50 head of cattle, was immediately threatened by the fire.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, keeping the fire from spreading or injuring the load of livestock. Quick notification of the 911 system and deployment of a fire extinguisher by the tractor trailer operator also helped keep the fire at bay, increasing the survivability of the animals, said Public Information Officer Mike McClintock.
No injuries to fire personnel or cattle were reported.
