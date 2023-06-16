Firefighters got some extra help from a youngster while extinguishing a vegetation fire in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
On June 15, firefighters responded to reports of the small fire in the 1200 block of E. Davidson Street.
Upon arrival, they found a 50’ x 50’ spot burning and quickly put out the fire.
While in the process of mop-up, a young boy was seen watching intently as the firefighters worked.
Five-year-old Ethan was quickly summoned to help. He was given a helmet, a field promotion and recruited to assist with the operations on the incident. Firefighter Andrew Oosamran was mentoring the junior firefighter.
“Thanks for the help Ethan!” the Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
