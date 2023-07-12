Firefighters rescued baby raccoons that were trapped in a chimney at a residence in Upland, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
On the morning of July 6, firefighters from Upland Fire Station 161 responded to a call regarding an animal or animals trapped inside a chimney of a residence in the 1300 block of North Shelly Avenue.
Upon arrival, firefighters were met by the reporting party and assessed the situation. Firefighters then successfully gained access to the rooftop and confirmed the presence of a raccoon mother, who had given birth to a litter of four baby raccoons inside the chimney.
Firefighters requested support from the City of Upland Animal Control to devise a plan focused on the safe extraction of the raccoons from the confined space, ensuring their wellbeing throughout the process.
Following two hours of careful efforts from both firefighters and Animal Control officers, all baby raccoons were safely removed from the chimney of the home and moved to a wildlife rescue facility operating as a sub-permittee of 2nd Chance Critters for medical evaluation.
The mother raccoon proved to be less cooperative. As a result, a plan was developed to encourage the mother to exit the chimney voluntarily, aiming to reunite her with her babies in the evening. Team members believed that the mother raccoon possessed the capability to navigate the chimney unassisted and without any intervention.
However, after several attempts by the wildlife rescue team to reunite the mother with her babies later in the evening and again a few nights later, the mother raccoon could not be located, and reunification efforts were unsuccessful. The babies were transferred to a facility that will care for them until they are old enough to survive on their own before being released in the hills near the location of the incident.
“The combined efforts of the San Bernardino County firefighters and the City of Upland Animal Control exemplify the importance of collaboration, compassion, and swift action in safeguarding both human and animal lives. Their expertise, dedication, and commitment to animal welfare played a pivotal role in ensuring the safe removal and subsequent care of the trapped raccoons,” said Public Information Officer Tracey Martinez in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.