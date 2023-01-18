San Bernardino County firefighters rescued a dog which had been swept away into a storm drain on Jan. 16, the Fire Department said.
Seamus, a one-year-old Australian shepherd, ran away from his owner on a walk on the rainy day, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
“Before his dog mom could grab him, he found his way into an adjacent flood control basin and began floating away in fast moving waters. The owners began searching and crews were dispatched to assist,” McClintock said.
While canvassing the area, firefighters in ME231 were flagged down by an employee at a RV facility on East Redlands Boulevard in Redlands. The employee had heard a dog barking in the nearby channel and witnessed the dog floating down the channel. He followed Seamus and observed the dog had found a way out of the water into an access tube nearby.
Firefighters arrived at the location and found Seamus in the tube staring back at them. He traveled nearly a mile from when he entered the storm drain.
“He miraculously made it out of the fast moving water and was stuck at the bottom of the tube,” McClintock said. “Firefighters quickly made access to the dog, bringing him up the ladder to safety. After assessing the dog, he seemed uninjured and in good spirits.”
Seamus had a dog tag with an address and phone number in nearby Loma Linda. The crew took Seamus with them in the fire engine, drying and warming him up on the way to his house. Once arriving, firefighters made contact with his worried owners and reunited the family back together. Seamus was equipped with both Apple AirTag and a conventional ID Tag, which aided rescuers and owners in tracking the pup and reuniting them.
“While we would have loved to make Seamus a fire station pup, we were glad we could reunite the dog back with his owners,” McClintock said.
