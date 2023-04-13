Firefighters rescued two people after a two-alarm fire damaged a vacant three-floor commercial building in San Bernardino on April 13, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 5:49 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 4th Street, near D Street, and found smoke showing from the building, which was previously an office.
The firefighters encountered forcible entry challenges, and once inside they found heavy smoke throughout the second floor. Faced with zero visibility conditions, they utilized thermal imaging cameras to aid their search.
Firefighters located two occupants trapped inside behind locked doors. Firefighters created an exit path to vacate them from the building. Both occupants were uninjured.
A second alarm was quickly struck, and firefighters engaged on multiple floors, working on a fire attack and searches for additional potential victims. Within 45 minutes of arrival, the fire was knocked down and all searches were negative.
Evidence of squatter/transient conditions was evident inside the vacant occupancy.
No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.
