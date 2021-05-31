Firefighters safely eliminated a possible Hazmat threat in Bloomington on May 29, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
During the afternoon, the Fire Department's Hazardous Materials personnel and the Office of the Fire Marshal were dispatched to the rail yard near Slover and Locust avenues to investigate a possible chlorine leak from a stationary rail tanker.
Upon arrival, firefighters met with yard personnel who stated their monitoring equipment had detected the presence of chlorine gas near a tank car in the yard. Based on that information, firefighters created a 300-foot exclusion zone around the tank in question. This zone incorporated an area of the rail yard and did not involve any local homes or businesses.
Once HazMat teams arrived, a plan was developed to deploy remote air monitoring, identify the source of the leak, confirm the identity of the product in question and determine the size of the area impacted, said Captain/Public Information Officer Jeremy Kern.
Emergency personnel in fully encapsulated Level A suits entered the exclusion zone, approached the car in question and confirmed chlorine vapor to be leaking from an open valve on the tank. Personnel were able to secure the valve, which stopped the release of vapors. The release was confined to vapor only, with no product having spilled from the tank. Additionally, detection equipment confirmed that no vapor had carried beyond the exclusion zone.
No injuries or medical complaints were reported by emergency personnel or rail yard staff.
