Firefighting crews rescued 17 large animals that were trapped in mud because of the recent stormy weather, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The incident occurred on the rainy day of March 22 at 2:30 p.m. at a location in the 2400 block of West 1st Avenue in Muscoy.
Crews arrived at the location to find cows, bulls and horses in need of rescue. Rains from successive storms had contributed to the formation of deep pockets of mud and debris which eventually trapped the animals within their enclosure on the property.
County Fire’s Large Animal Rescue Team, Urban Search and Rescue team and Heavy Equipment units were dispatched to assist. Firefighters and Animal Care staff worked together, utilizing ropes and animal sleds to evacuate the animals to safety.
Once removed from danger, the animals were loaded into awaiting animal transport trailers and transported to a local veterinarian. It took more than five hours to access, dig out and rescue the animals.
Once the rescues were complete, fire personnel were released, and the scene was taken over by San Bernardino County Animal Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.