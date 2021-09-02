The thermometer read 104 degrees and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky, but even extreme heat wasn’t enough to discourage area residents from coming out in search of free school supplies for their children.
On Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First 5 San Bernardino hosted a drive-thru backpack and kinder kit event to provide basic school supplies for San Bernardino County’s littlest students — preschoolers and kindergarteners.
Cars, trucks and minivans wrapped around the block waiting to enter Ecclesia Christian Fellowship’s parking lot in San Bernardino. When the line started moving, little faces could be seen peeking through the vehicle windows in anticipation.
“I really hope I get a blue one,” said Vasni Duran, 5, of San Bernardino of the array of backpack color choices. “Blue is my favorite color.”
Her mother, Helen Duran, 30, said “it’s been a little bit hard lately,” and added that she was thankful to receive supplies for her little kids.
“The turnout was tremendous, and I believe it is a direct reflection of how great the need is right now, specifically for parents with young children,” said Karen E. Scott, executive director at First 5 San Bernardino. “We knew it was important to provide these much-needed school supplies to our local families so children could feel supported and have access to essentials as they start preschool and kindergarten.”
More than 535 backpacks and 600 Kinder Kits were given and included basic supplies such as scissors, crayons, pencils, glue sticks, large erasers, pencil boxes and a book.
Other community organizations were present, including SAC Health and IEHP, which were on hand to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
First 5 San Bernardino funds organizations which directly help families achieve optimal health for their children ages 0-5, including referrals to quality early learning centers and a variety of family supports such as child health screenings, parent education and fatherhood engagement.
