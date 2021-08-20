First 5 San Bernardino will help local families get their little kindergarten students ready for school by hosting a free Back-to-School Kinder Kit event on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ecclesia Christian Fellowship, 1314 E. Date Street in San Bernardino.
“Starting Kindergarten is a very exciting time in a child’s life,” said Karen E. Scott, executive director at First 5 San Bernardino. “We know that when children are ready, eager to learn and feel supported, they are much more likely to reach their optimal potential in school and in life."
First 5’s Kinder Kits include one of each of the following: scissors, crayons, pencils, glue sticks, large erasers, pencil boxes and books.
Supplies are limited to the first 1,000 attendees and registration is required by going to First 5’s website at www.first5sanbernardino.org.
