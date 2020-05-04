Five children between the ages of 6 and 10 were injured in a single-vehicle collision in Highland on May 2, and the driver was arrested on a DUI charge, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 7:13 p.m., Eric Ortega was driving his 2002 white Chevrolet Tahoe west on Greenspot Road near Santa Ana Canyon Road, the Sheriff's Department said.
For reasons still under investigation, the Tahoe left the roadway and entered a dirt field, where the vehicle rolled and several of the juvenile passengers were ejected and suffered severe injuries. The children were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Ortega displayed obvious signs of intoxication and was taken into custody, the Sheriff's Department said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Highland Police Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME 927436) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.Wetip.com.
