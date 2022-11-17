Five suspects, all juveniles, were arrested for allegedly committing a string of robberies at cell phone stores in Rialto, as well as one in Fontana, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Nov. 11, a robbery occurred at a Verizon Wireless store in Rialto and appeared to be related to other reported robberies, police said.
“Through exhaustive investigative efforts, we were able to identify the suspects involved and locate their vehicle shortly after the Verizon Wireless robbery,” the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 17. “A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle that was used during the crime and five juvenile occupants were arrested.”
A search warrant was later served at the suspects’ residence and two loaded, non-serialized “ghost guns” were located.
Two of the five juveniles were on probation and all five were booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center on various charges.
“This was a great example of the investigative work of our Crime Analysis Unit who was able to assist our Detective Bureau and S.C.A.T. officers in solving this case and safely taking suspects into custody,” the Facebook post said.
