Five suspects were arrested during a crackdown on street racing in Rialto on July 15, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Police hosted an OTS Street Racing Detail from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. in order to focus on enforcing violations associated with street racing, reckless driving, and illegal modifications.
The detail resulted in four arrests for exhibition of speed and one arrest for felony evading.
In addition, four vehicles were impounded and 20 citations issued.
"Street racing is a deadly game that trades lives for adrenaline. The consequences are far from momentary. It's a road paved with tragedy, where reckless decisions take innocent lives, shattering families and communities forever,” Chief Mark P. Kling said. “Remember, the real race should always be toward responsibility, safety, and respect for others on the streets."
Drivers charged with reckless driving will have their vehicles seized for 30 days and face an average of $4,000 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
The Rialto P.D. will be holding a series of street racing enforcement patrols throughout the year in an effort to keep the roadways safe.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
