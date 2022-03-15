Five suspects were arrested during a sex offender compliance operation in Rancho Cucamonga on March 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Twenty-four sheriff’s deputies and detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, three state parole agents and four probation officers from the San Bernardino County Probation Department conducted 158 compliance checks of registered sex offenders, and 10 registered arsonists, who reside in Rancho Cucamonga.
These compliance checks included verifying the home addresses of registered sex offenders to ensure they are still living at their registered address. Additionally, officers searched the residences of 24 sex registrants who are currently on active felony probation and/or active parole from the California Department of Corrections (CDC). Parole searches were also conducted on 18 subjects who are on active CDC Parole for non-sex offense related crimes.
As a result of these compliance checks, two subjects were out of compliance and had moved from their last registered address. A criminal investigation is being conducted into their current whereabouts. A total of 107 offenders were contacted and found to be in compliance with their sex offender registration, and 59 offenders were not at home at the time of the contact.
The five suspects who were arrested were:
• Glen Cranford was contacted for a probation search and found to be allegedly actively engaged in a lewd sexual act in public, the Sheriff's Department said.
• Larry Brennan and Anthony Pedregon were contacted at their residences and arrested for allegedly violating the terms of their parole.
• Miguel Casteneda was contacted for a probation search at his residence and was allegedly in possession of an illegal weapon. Casteneda also violated the terms of his probation.
• Hector Garcia was contacted for a parole search at his residence and was allegedly in possession of ammunition and narcotics. Garcia also violated the terms of his parole.
Those five suspects were booked into West Valley Detention Center, where they were being held in lieu of no bail.
