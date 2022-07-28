Five suspects were arrested in connection with the theft of more than $80,000 worth of construction materials, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On July 26, Rialto officers served a search warrant in the 200 block of E. Baseline Street in San Bernardino. The warrant was the result of an investigation related to commercial thefts occurring at construction sites in Rialto and surrounding cities.
Various hand and power tools, suspected to be stolen, were recovered from the location.
“Additional investigation is being conducted in an attempt to locate additional victims and suspects,” the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post.
