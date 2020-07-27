A 31-year-old man was arrested on firearm and drug charges in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 26 at 8:38 a.m., Deputy Daniel Price from the Central Station conducted a traffic stop on N. Del Rosa Avenue at Date Place on a vehicle for expired registration.
During the traffic stop, it was discovered the driver, Roy Huerta, was allegedly in possession of an illegally modified firearm and a significant amount of narcotics, which was consistent with possession of narcotics for sales.
Huerta was booked into Central Detention Center. He is being held on $50,000 bail and an unrelated no-bail warrant. The case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.
