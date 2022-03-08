After residents in Rosena Ranch alerted police of a man attempting to kick in doors in their community, a suspect was arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies from the Fontana Station responded to several 9-1-1 calls involving a suspicious man in the 3400 block of Ribwort Road on March 4 at about 10:22 a.m. The deputies were told that the man was acting erratically, attempting to kick in front doors, and jumping over fences.
Deputies quickly set up a perimeter and requested the assistance of Sheriff's Aviation, 40 King.
As deputies closed in on the subject, later identified as Robert Shumate, 33, of Escondido, he attempted to flee and ran into a steep wash area. Deputies located Shumate and took him into custody without incident. Deputies conducted a neighborhood check and contacted several witnesses and victims.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Shumate was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Several homeowners were not present during the investigation, and so Shumate's booking photo is being released to the public in an effort to locate additional witnesses and victims related to this investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.