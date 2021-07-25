Fontana Sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old Bloomington man on firearm charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 21 at about 9:48 p.m., a citizen driving home with his family saw an unknown man walk up to him and point a firearm at him for no reason. The victim feared for his and his family's safety and called 9-1-1.
Deputies from the Fontana Station responded and spoke to the victim, who gave the deputies a description of the suspect, the firearm, and the last known location of the suspect.
Deputies conducted an extensive search in Bloomington with the assistance of Sheriff's Aviation, 40 King.
During the search, deputies located Michael Pacheco attempting to hide in a trailer. Pacheco was discovered to be a convicted felon on parole for possessing a firearm. Deputies also located an unregistered firearm belonging to Pacheco known as a "ghost gun." Pacheco was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Detectives from the Fontana Station also investigated a case a month prior in which Pacheco had allegedly fired a gun at an unrelated victim’s vehicle for unknown reasons. During that investigation in June, Pacheco had fled the scene and was not located. Detectives collected evidence from both cases that were sent to the Scientific Investigations Division for comparison. There were no injuries sustained to anyone during either incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
