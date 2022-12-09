Fontana Police Department detectives arrested an Upland man on child pornography charges, police said.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Scott Giebel, 41, was allegedly downloading and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) over the internet.
On Dec. 7, a search warrant was served at Giebel’s residence in the 800 block of Highland Court. Detectives seized multiple electronic devices and gathered evidence.
Giebel was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of CSAM and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Scott Giebel was arrested on child pornography charges. (Contributed photo by Fontana Police Department)
