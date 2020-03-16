The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is advising local residents that an active shooter scenario is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 at Bloomington High School in Bloomington.
The training, which is being conducted by the Fontana Sheriff's Station, is scheduled to take place from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
No classes are in session at the school.
Residents in the area are urged to remain calm during the training.
