Hundreds of people affected by the COVD-19 pandemic converged in their cars on the emergency, drive-thru food distribution pop-up event which took place at Mathis Brothers Furniture in Ontario on April 24.
The event was coordinated by Feeding America, which is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization.
Each car received about 60 pounds of the same food quantity.
Feeding America volunteers used a no-contact approach to loading the trunk of each car with bags containing six apples and six onions. Each car received an emergency box of food consisting of canned fruits and vegetables, pasta and pasta sauce, rice, canned protein peanut butter, shelf stable milk and eight servings of oatmeal.
As of April 20, the food bank has distributed 286,542 pounds of food and has served 7,833 households in the Inland Empire. The organization has served 36,399 individuals and provided 238,785 meals to neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every $1 donated to Feeding America Riverside and San Bernardino helps to provide up to eight meals, the organization said.
To donate or volunteer to Feeding America in the Inland Empire, call (951) 359-4757 or go to feedingamericaie.org.
