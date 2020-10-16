A food vendor was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a motor vehicle, and the driver was subsequently arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Oct. 13, officers responded to the area of Frontage Road north of Highland Avenue in San Bernardino at about 3:20 p.m. They located the victim, a 28-year-old San Bernardino woman, suffering from significant trauma related to the impact of the vehicle.
Based on statements obtained and evidence recovered at the scene, it appears the act was intentional, police said.
The involved vehicle was impounded and the driver was arrested. The suspect was identified as Robert Spargo, a 42-year-old San Bernardino resident.
The motive for the assault is unknown, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Flesher at (909) 384-5655 / flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
