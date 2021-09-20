For the second time this month, an inmate has been found deceased in his cell at West Valley Detention Center.
The most recent occurrence took place on Sept. 15 at about 10:39 a.m., when deputies assigned to the facility were alerted to a possible medical emergency in a segment of a dormitory unit.
Deputies responded and found 29-year-old inmate, Isaiah Hernandez-Sanchez, a resident of Barstow, unresponsive on his bunk. Medical staff also responded and rendered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
Hernandez-Sanchez was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The inmate had been in custody since March 4.
Investigators from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to the facility and assumed the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Cory Drost with the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.
In a separate incident back on Sept. 7, inmate Brian Alberts, 43, of Apple Valley was found deceased in his cell. The cause of death in this case has not yet been announced by authorities.
