Back in 1999, Tiffany Hampton was an enthusiastic student at Bloomington High School, active in many clubs and activities.
Today, Hampton brings that same energy to her job as the principal of Slover Mountain High School in the Colton Joint Unified School District.
"She truly cares about engaging students and families because it shows in everything she does," said Frank Miranda, the district superintendent.
Because of her devotion to helping students achieve success, Hampton was awarded an Education Medal of Honor by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools on April 26.
Hampton was recognized in the category of Excellence in Education/Student Alumni at the annual Spring Awards Ceremony that was held virtually this year due to COVID-19 protocols.
This was the second major honor that Hampton has received recently. She was also named the Association of California School Administrators Region 12 Continuation/Educational Options Administrator of the Year.
Hampton was one of several educators and community members who were lauded by the county during the ceremony.
Others who received the Education Medal of Honor were:
• Volunteer in Action/Community Volunteer -- Sourin Vanhnarath/The Home Depot, Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District
• Volunteer in Action/Service Group -- Ronald C. Heredia, Ed.D./Inland Empire Future Leaders Program, San Bernardino City Unified School District
• Partners in Education/Small Business or Franchise -- Tessa Schutz/Kranbox, Mountain Desert Career Pathways Joint Powers Authority
• Partners in Education/Corporation or Government Agency -- Stephen Tyrrell/Mitsubishi Cement Corporation, Mountain Desert Career Pathways Joint Powers Authority
• Excellence in Education/Education Professional -- Treg Painter/Teacher, San Bernardino City Unified School District
In addition, two persons received Distinguished Service Awards during the ceremony. They were Edgar Montes, a board member with the Rialto Unified School District, and Chuck Christie, a retired board member with the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District.
Fontana Unified School District Board Member Mary Sandoval, who serves as the president of the San Bernardino County School Boards Association, hosted the virtual ceremony.
The ceremony can be seen on YouTube on the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Communications channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.