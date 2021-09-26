A former high school coach and city employee was arrested in Rialto on Sept. 24, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At about 9:15 a.m., the Rialto P.D. was notified of the ongoing occurrence of alleged inappropriate communication between the suspect and a 16-year-old female student.
Bobby Elias, 29, was a former part-time volleyball coach at Eisenhower High School and former part-time recreational specialist for the City of Rialto.
During his employment at the high school, Elias had allegedly been exchanging lewd content with the student via cell phone.
Elias was taken into custody at 3:16 p.m. in the Eisenhower parking lot without incident. He was booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of inappropriate communication with a minor and annoy or molest a minor under 18 years of age, with a bail amount of $100,000.
The Rialto P.D. requests that anyone who may have information related to this incident contact Investigations Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932109100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.