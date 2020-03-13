An Inland Empire lawyer and former Rialto Police Department officer was sentenced on March 12 to two years in federal prison for possessing unregistered firearms, silencers and a hand grenade inside his pickup truck during a law enforcement stop.
Sergio Lopez de Tirado, 44, of Corona was sentenced by United States District Judge Fernando M. Olguin after he pleaded guilty in April of last year to one count of possession of unregistered firearms and a destructive device, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.
On Dec. 21, 2018, law enforcement found Lopez de Tirado asleep and apparently intoxicated in the passenger’s seat of a pickup truck that was parked with its doors wide open and blocking a driveway in Norco.
Upon searching the vehicle, law enforcement found two unregistered firearm silencers, including one that was attached to a semiautomatic rifle; an unregistered 9mm semiautomatic short-barreled rifle; and an unregistered hand grenade.
Law enforcement also found high-capacity magazines, ammunition, knives, a baton, brass knuckles, a Kevlar military-style helmet, and small bags containing marijuana and methamphetamine. That same evening, officers located enough bomb-making materials inside Lopez de Tirado’s home to construct several more homemade bombs.
Lopez de Tirado admitted in his plea agreement that he had not registered the short-barrel rifle, the silencers or the hand grenade with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
This case was investigated by the FBI’s Inland Empire Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Substantial assistance was provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Rialto Police Department, the Corona Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.