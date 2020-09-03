A foster mother was arrested and charged with causing willful cruelty to a baby, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 1 at 4:30 p.m., detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail were notified of a two-month-old boy who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with severe injuries.
Doctors at LLUMC determined the injuries were caused by non-accidental trauma, consistent with child abuse.
Through investigation, detectives learned the victim was in the care of his foster mother, Brittney Jordan, 28, at a residence in Lake Arrowhead. At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives determined that Jordan allegedly caused the injuries to the victim.
On Sept. 2, Jordan was taken into custody and booked into the Central Detention Center, with bail set at $100,000.
Persons who have any information regarding this case are urged to contact Detective Gerania Navarro at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
