Four fatal traffic collisions were reported in recent days, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
These incidents were all unrelated:
• On Nov. 6 at 1:40 a.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the area of Interstate 10 near Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino. A motorcyclist, 23-year-old Angel Mejia Panduro, a Colton resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
• On Nov. 5 at 10:35 p.m., CHP officers responded the area of Interstate 10 west of Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino. The driver, 31-year-old Joseph Michael Ornelas, a San Bernardino resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
• On Nov. 2 at 6:34 p.m., CHP officers responded to the area of Interstate 215 near the Barton Road offramp in Grand Terrace. A motorcyclist, 46-year-old Giovanni Cespedes of Santa Ana, was pronounced deceeased at the scene.
• On Nov. 4 at 6:26 p.m., officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to Airport Drive and Moore Way in Ontario. The driver, Armando Gonzales, a 48-year-old resident of Pomona, was pronounced deceased at Loma Linda University Medical Center.
No additional information about the incidents was immediately available.
