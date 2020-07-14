Four firefighters were injured while battling a structure fire in Phelan on July 12, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 9:55 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 14400 block of Azalea, where they found a large, single-story home well involved in fire with multiple exposures to adjacent structures on the property. Crews initiated a defensive fire attack in an attempt to knock down the fire and protect a large RV garage which was imminently threatened., said Battalion Chief and PIO Mike McClintock.
Crews were transitioning the fire from a defensive to offensive strategy from an exterior patio when a portion of the roof collapsed, causing the patio and a portion of the wall to come down. The collapse briefly trapped four firefighters, but they were able to get away from the flames.
The firefighters were quickly assessed and treated by an awaiting ambulance. Two were treated on-scene for minor injuries, but weren’t transported. Two firefighters sustained moderate injuries and were transported to an area trauma center for treatment. They were released on July 13 to recover at home.
While fighting the fire, crews found what appeared to a large marijuana grow inside the home and garage, McClintock said.
The blaze was ultimately knocked down in about an hour. Damage to the home and garage was extensive.
The fire is under investigation by San Bernardino County Office of the Fire Marshal investigators and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
