A Lakewood man was arrested and four victims of human trafficking (including one juvenile) were rescued during a recent incident in Colton, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 22 at about 6 a.m., the county was contacted by authorities in San Diego regarding an ongoing investigation into the alleged human trafficking of a minor. Investigators tracked the victim to the 400 block of N. Sperry Drive.
Investigators responded to the area to contact and secure the victim. During the contact with the victim, three women were also contacted and identified as human trafficking victims. They were a 20-year-old resident of Colton, a 22-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, and a 20-year-old resident of Redondo Beach.
Investigators confirmed the juvenile victim had been a missing juvenile from the county of San Diego since the beginning of April.
All four victims were provided with access to medical care and resources. The juvenile victim was also provided assistance to safely reunite her with her family in San Diego.
Through the course of the investigation, Devon Stewart, 33, was identified as the suspected human trafficker of all four victims. Stewart is suspected of exploiting the four victims in the commercialized sex industry. Stewart was also allegedly in possession of a loaded, un-serialized (ghost gun) 9mm pistol and several MDMA (Ecstasy) pills.
Stewart was arrested and booked into Central Detention Center on charges of human trafficking, possession of narcotics, and possession a firearm.
