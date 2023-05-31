Four pedestrians died after being struck by cars in separate incidents which occurred in San Bernardino County during the Memorial Day weekend of May 27-29.
Three of the fatalities took place in the city of San Bernardino and one of them occurred in Ontario, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The incidents were:
• On May 27 at 8:43 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to West Foothill Boulevard and N. Dallas Street in San Bernardino. The pedestrian, Jose Martinez, a 46-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was transported from the scene and later pronounced deceased at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center at 9:19 p.m.
• On May 27 at 9:13 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to State Highway 259 and South Bound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino. The pedestrian, Daniel Alan Johns, a 49-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased on scene at 9:28 p.m.
• On May 27 at 2:47 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department investigated an incident at the intersection of Union Street and Mt Vernon Avenue in San Bernardino. Aurora De La Cruz, a 69-year-old residing in San Bernardino, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased at 3:26 p.m.
• On May 29 at 9:24 p.m., Ontario Police Department officers responded to W. State Street and S. Oak Street in Ontario. The pedestrian, Quincy Bush, a 36-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased on scene at 9:39 p.m.
