Four people, including two teenage girls, were arrested after they allegedly committed a robbery at a beauty supply store in Upland on Oct. 28, according to the Upland Police Department.
Officers responded to a theft of fragrances at the store in the Upland Colonies, where the suspects assaulted two customers as they fled, police said.
Officers checked the area and took up positions on the Route 210 Freeway. The suspect vehicle was located and stopped near Towne Avenue.
All four occupants — two male adults and two teenage females — were arrested on felony charges.
Police recovered $13,000 worth of merchandise during the arrests.
