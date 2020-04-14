Four San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies assigned to corrections have returned to work after recovering from COVID-19, the county said on April 14.
The department anticipates additional employees affected by the virus will return to work in the next few weeks.
Deputies and inmates at the county's four jail facilities have been provided with and are wearing facial masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the county said.
Inmates are provided with cleaning supplies to keep their housing areas sanitized.
Local hotels donated thousands of bars of soap that have been distributed to the inmate population to supplement what already exists. An instructional hand washing video is played throughout the jails, illustrating correct hand washing techniques.
When a new arrestee is brought to a jail facility, the officer or deputy is met in the intake yard by jail medical staff. A medical evaluation is done prior to them being able to enter the jail. The arrestee is provided with a mask and, if necessary, will be transported to the hospital or placed in quarantine or isolation at the jail, depending on the results of the medical evaluation.
The temperatures of jail staff are taken at the beginning of each shift in efforts to monitor the health and wellbeing of the staff working in the corrections bureau.
The department encourages all residents to follow local and state guidelines of hygiene and social distancing at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.