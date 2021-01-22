Four suspects were arrested after authorities found that several teenage girls were allegedly brought to a location in Rialto and sexually assaulted, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The investigation began on Jan. 17, when officers responded to a residence located in the 700 block of West El Molino Street to investigate leads of a runaway juvenile being at the location. The runaway juvenile was subsequently located inside the home along with a large marijuana grow, containing 426 plants. Suspects Noah Negrete and Anthony Contreras were detained at the scene.
Officers were able to determine the runaway juvenile had been sexually assaulted. Detectives responded to the scene to continue with the investigation. Detectives learned as many as 10 victims may have been sexually assaulted in the El Molino home. Contreras and Negrete were arrested at the residence by detectives and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
An active investigation continued through Jan. 18, and detectives responded to the residence a second time and located Cintya Escoto as well as Gabriel Correa. Both Escoto and Correa were taken into custody in connection with this investigation.
Detectives have determined several female victims were brought to the residence from various cities throughout San Bernardino and Los Angeles Counties and sexually assaulted, police said. A total of four victims ranging from 12-17 years of age have been identified. Detectives are attempting to identify additional victims who are believed to have also been sexually assaulted at the location.
All four suspects were booked for various crimes ranging from pimping and pandering, child endangerment, lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14, prostitution of a child under the age of 16 and other related charges.
Anyone with information regarding these alleged crimes is urged to contact Sergeant James Mills at (909) 421-7225.
