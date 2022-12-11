Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report of a theft in progress at the Men's Macy's. Macy’s asset protection reported four male suspects walked out of the department store without paying for merchandise. After leaving the store, the suspects entered a Toyota Camry.
Deputies located the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through the mall. Deputies initiated a traffic stop at Kew Avenue and Eden Avenue, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop.
After a short pursuit, the driver voluntarily stopped the vehicle as he re-entered the mall parking lot. When two passengers fled on foot from the vehicle, one was quickly detained along with the two suspects who remained in the vehicle. The fourth suspect was detained after a brief foot pursuit.
The four suspects, all of them residents of Montebello, were positively identified by Macy’s asset protection as the suspects who allegedly committed the theft. Deputies located the stolen merchandise and also found a replica 1911 handgun inside the vehicle, the Sheriff's Department said.
Everado SieraOlmedo, 20, and Jesus Melendrez, 20, were booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of grand theft, burglary, conspiracy, and felony evading. The juveniles, ages 15 and 17, were cite-released to their parents from the station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.