Four suspects were arrested by San Bernardino Police Department officers after they allegedly stole more than $30,000 worth of cellular phones and other devices from a store in Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release on Oct. 19.
The armed robbery occurred at an AT&T store on Oct. 18, when three men and a juvenile forced an employee to open the safe at gunpoint. After taking the phones, the robbers fled the business in a charcoal-colored BMW.
GPS tracking from the stolen devices led investigators to San Bernardino. Officers began to actively look for a vehicle matching the description provided, and at about 6:45 p.m., the vehicle was located in the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue.
A traffic stop was initiated, and the vehicle stopped in the area of 9th Street and Waterman Avenue.
The two rear passengers immediately ran from the vehicle, and were both caught after a brief foot chase. During the chase, one of the suspects threw a loaded handgun, which was later recovered, police said.
While the two rear passengers fled, the driver of the BMW led officers on a short vehicle pursuit before crashing and disabling the vehicle. After crashing, the driver and front passenger also ran from the vehicle and were quickly
apprehended by responding patrol units.
During a search of the vehicle and surrounding areas, officers located and recovered more than 30 stolen cell phones and tablets, police said.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Unit responded and assumed the investigation.
All four suspects were arrested on robbery charges and transported to an L.A. County detention facility. It is believed that the suspects have been involved in other similar robberies throughout Southern California. The gun was found to be stolen out of L.A. County.
The suspects were identified as Garyon Perkins, 21; Eathen Jacobs, 20; Jamarcus Johnson, 18; and a 15-year-old juvenile.
