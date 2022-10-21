Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
Upon investigation, officers discovered there was no funeral and the solicitation for money was a scam, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 21.
“We want to remind our community that while you may want to help people in need, you need to be cautious of anyone asking for money for medical expenses, funerals, or similar requests,” the Facebook post said.
