Fourteen men were arrested during a street-level "John Prostitution Program" conducted in San Bernardino on July 30, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The operation was part of an ongoing effort, through heavy presence and enforcement, to suppress human trafficking and prostitution in the city of San Bernardino.
This operation was executed by targeting purchasers (“Johns”) attempting to solicit prostitutes.
During the process, officers arrested 11 male suspects on a charge of solicitation for prostitution and three additional males on a charge of loitering with intent to commit prostitution.
Along with the arrests made from this operation, officers determined four of these suspects were either unlicensed or driving on a suspended license, and their vehicles were impounded.
Investigations Captain Adam Affrunti said, “Our community will not tolerate human trafficking, and our police department is taking several approaches to put a stop to it.”
