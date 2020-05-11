San Bernardino County's Department of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) has announced that about 150 purchased and donated box fans are available for eligible seniors in San Bernardino County.
DAAS wanted to make the box fans available because temperatures rose into the 90s last week and the county's cooling centers remain closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Seniors can call the Adult Protective Services hotline at (877) 565-2020 and will be assessed for this and other needs.
There are specific age requirements for services: individuals must be 65 and older, or be 18-65 dependent adults and at risk for severe neglect or abuse. Callers to 211 will be directed to this program.
