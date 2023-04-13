Freeway closures will be taking place in Redlands and Highland during the upcoming weekends.
Starting on Friday, April 14 at 10 p.m. and continuing through Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m., work crews will perform the first of a series of six directional, 55-hour freeway closures on the Route 210 Freeway as part of the SR 210 Lane Addition and Base Line Interchange Project.
Westbound Route 210 will be closed from the Interstate 10 connectors to 5th Street/Greenspot Road this weekend.
These directional closures will be taken one direction at a time over select weekends.
These closures are necessary for crews to safely perform paving operations on the eastbound and westbound 210 at the on- and off-ramp junctures of the San Bernardino Avenue interchange. The closures mark the final milestone before project completion this summer.
Construction is dynamic and schedules may change. Dates for all closures are provided in the interactive project Google Map at https://bit.ly/SR210GoogleMap. Persons can sign up to receive weekly construction alerts via email for information about project construction, closures, and detours at goSBCTA.com/SR210BaseLine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.