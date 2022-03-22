A freight train that was carrying lumber derailed in Colton, and 13 cars were sent off the tracks on the morning of March 21.
Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly extinguished a small fire which erupted as a result of the derailment, the Colton Fire Department said.
While helping with the cleanup effort, a contractor was injured and transported to a local hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.
The incident took place in the area of 5th and K Streets, south of the Interstate 10 Freeway.
None of the train cars damaged any houses in the area.
