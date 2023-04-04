Congressman Pete Aguilar (D-33rd District) recently announced $2 million in federal funding to improve recreational open space in Rialto.
The funds will be used to help construct Lake Rialto, 10 acres of lake and wetlands, that will protect vulnerable species and play a vital role in the environmental success for the Santa Ana River Conservation Plan, Aguilar said.
This funding will provide residents with publicly accessible open space, trails, educational programming and opportunities for outdoor recreation.
“Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve fought for resources that help build safer, healthier and cleaner communities here in the Inland Empire,” said Aguilar. “This funding will provide our community with a safe recreation space, play a vital role in the environmental success for the Santa Ana River Habitat Conservation Plan and also provide a solution to our long-term water conservation efforts.”
“Rialto residents can look forward to enjoying the lake's open spaces, hiking trails and environmental education programs,” said Mayor Deborah Robertson. “We're so very pleased and honored that Congressman Aguilar has supported this leading-edge project to create an infrastructure that will serve as an environmentally sensitive and attractive recreational facility and wildlife habitat.”
The project, which will be built on city-owned property adjacent to the Rialto Water Treatment Plant, will cost a total of $8 million. Thanks to additional funding sources, more than $5 million has been raised.
“The project design is now 90 percent complete and we hope to break ground this coming fall," Robertson said.
