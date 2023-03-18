A fundraiser has been established for the family of a high school student in Redlands who died after being struck by a car.
Everett Molino, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2 and was non-verbal, was hit while walking on the Interstate 10 Freeway in San Bernardino in the early morning hours of March 16.
The previous night, Molino was attending a church youth activity when he apparently left the location on a bicycle, and immediately people began searching for him.
“Our love for this boy whom we have served for over the past 14 years cumulated in a gallant effort to find him,” said Haini Wolfgramm, a family friend. “Finally at 2:30 in the morning, police officers came to the Molinos’ home to let them know that Everett had been struck by a car in an accident and did not survive. You can imagine our grief as news spread. Now the Molinos find themselves left with the burden of producing a funeral and burial while trying to navigate their grief.”
Everett is survived by his parents, a sister, and two brothers.
Wolfgramm said Everett required help or assistance much of his life, but with “dedicated parents who held his hand through every step, he was able to learn to read” and even transitioned to Redlands East Valley High School.
“He taught us that heart and laughter are more important than most things we value in life,” Wolfgramm said. “That wearing shoes is not always ideal. That sometimes all you need is to watch a Disney movie with your family and have a good meal to be happy.
“His father Silas was his constant companion in life. He sacrificed much of his own personal time to accompany him to any place he went as he required constant supervision. His mother Anne was his tireless advocate and loved him fiercely.”
To assist the family, persons can visit the GoFundMe page at:
