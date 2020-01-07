Three men are in custody following the recovery of a girl who is believed to have been kidnapped, held against her will, and sexually assaulted, according to the Ontario Police Department.
Police investigators located the victim on Jan. 5 at a home in Chino Hills after following leads they discovered through a social media app.
Irving Galvan, 22, of Chino Hills was arrested at his home on charges of kidnapping, rape, child molestation, and false imprisonment.
Encino Limon, 21, of Corona was arrested at his home on a charge of child molestation.
The investigation led to the identification and arrest of a third suspect in San Bernardino. Eric Trejo, 25, is believed to have used a social media app to contact the juvenile victim. He has been arrested on a charge of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense.
Investigators believe the suspects may have been in contact with other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Ontario P.D. at (909) 986-6711. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling We-Tip at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
