A teenage girl was shot to death and a second girl was shot and wounded during a family party in San Bernardino on June 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of West Porter Street just after 10:56 p.m. after receiving a report of the incident.
When officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old victim down near a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital and died a short time later. She was identified as Elizabeth Martinez, a San Bernardino resident.
A second underage victim was also shot and has been recovering from her wounds and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made. The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this tragic incident is urged to call or email Detective W. Flesher at (909) 384-5655 / flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sergeant A. Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
