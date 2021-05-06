Gov. Gavin Newsom met with San Bernardino County leaders during a recent virtual open house for All Star Homekey.
All Star Lodge, a former San Bernardino hotel with 76 single and one-bedroom units, is being converted to interim to permanent housing for individuals and families 55 years of age and older who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and impacted by COVID-19. In addition to housing, residents will have access to physical and mental health services and case management.
“Housing and supportive services are the solution to the issue of homelessness,” said Newsom.
The governor praised the county’s steps of “taking existing infrastructure, repurposing it, and revitalizing it” to address the problems related to homelessness.
“The County and community leaders and organizations have come together to create opportunities such as All Star Homekey,” said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “This is not only an example of our Countywide Vision in action, but something that will improve the quality of life for decades for those impacted by homelessness.”
The hotel conversion of All Star Homekey was a collaboration between San Bernardino County, Shangri-La Industries, LLC, Step Up on Second Street, Inc. and was funded by Homekey, Enterprise Community Partners, Inc., California Emergency Solutions and Housing, and Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention.
During the virtual open house, Newsom spoke to 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., San Bernardino County Assistant Executive Officer for Human Services CaSonya Thomas, San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia and Philip Mangano, homelessness adviser to the county and president and CEO of the American Round Table to Abolish Homelessness. Andy Meyers, CEO of Shangri-La, and Todd Lipka, CEO of Step Up on Second Street, represented the private sector partners who have been critical to the success of All Star Homekey.
“With leadership and support from the Board of Supervisors, the County team and our community partners are creating innovative solutions to the complex problem of homelessness,” said County Chief Executive Officer Leonard X. Hernandez. “All Star Homekey is the latest example of an ongoing effort to pair housing with other long-term, life-saving approaches to meet the needs of our homeless population.”
Since the pandemic, the County has assisted nearly 2,000 homeless individuals with housing through Roomkey and Homekey, statewide initiatives to assist the homeless population at risk for COVID-19.
